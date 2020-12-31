Manchester United extend Jesse Lingard contract

Manchester United have triggered the option that was at their disposal to extend the contract of Jesse Lingard by a year, according to Sky Sports. The forward is now bound to the club until the summer of 2022.

Lingard still hasn’t played a single game in the Premier League or the Champions League this term, despite being named in the squad for both competitions. His only appearances since the start of the season have so far been the two he made in the Carabao Cup, without a goal or an assist to his name.

It seems United have extended the contract of the 28-year-old only in order to be able to get some money for his services if they sell them in the summer, which is still more than likely. He was reportedly close to agreeing a loan move in January, but nothing concrete has happened on that front.