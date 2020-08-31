Manchester United agree Donny van de Beek deal

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax, according to numerous sources.

The 23-year-old midfielder is a product of Ajax’s youth setup, and having gone through their ranks, he has played a total of 175 games in all competitions for the first team, scoring 41 goals and providing 34 assists for his teammates.

Last year, Van de Beek was heavily linked with Real Madrid as an alternative target to United star Paul Pogba. However, Real boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly wanted nobody but Pogba, and if the club were to fail to acquire the services of his compatriot (which they obviously did), he insisted he had enough players to form another plan and no move was made for Van de Beek. Now, it seems the two midfielders will soon be playing together at Old Trafford.

Apparently, there were no negotiations whatsoever between the two clubs. Ajax had made their demands clear and United’s first bid was accepted after the personal terms were agreed with the player. The 20-time English champions will be paying a €40 million initial fee, with add-ons potentially raising the total value of the transfer to €45m.

United signed Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January and the Portuguese has truly hit the ground running, playing a vital part in the team’s successful 2019/20 run-in which saw them qualify for the Champions League.

Once this move is complete, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a fine number of quality options in the middle of the park, with the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay all eager to complement the trio of Fernandes, Pogba, and of course, Van de Beek.