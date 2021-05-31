CONFIRMED: Barcleona sign Sergio Aguero

Barcelona have completed and confirmed the signing of Sergio Aguero from Manchester City on a free transfer.

Having arrived to the Etihad from Atletico Madrid in 2011, Aguero immediately became the club’s scoring the iconic, title-clinching goal against Queens Park Rangers in the final round of his first season there. He went on to represent City on 390 occasions and become their record scorer with 260 goals, helping them win five Premier League titles, one FA Cup and six League Cup trophies.

His last season at the club was marked by a notable decline, and he gradually lost his place in the team through injuries and manager Pep Guardiola’s tendency to arrange his team with no recognized striker.

Nonetheless, the 32-year-old left Manchester as a City legend. His new contract is set to keep him at the Camp Nou for two years, and Barcelona have set his release clause at €100 million.