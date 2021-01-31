Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga reveals contract renewal talks amid Real Madrid links

Despite being only 18 years old, Eduardo Camavinga has been attracting attention of big clubs around Europe for a while now.

The youngster is a versatile midfielder, preferring to play in a box-to-box role but also capable of doing the job of shielding the back line, as well as playing further up as a No.10. But it’s more the mature way he plays for his age than anything else that’s been raising eyebrows across the continent.

With Real Madrid’s need for rejuvenation becoming more obvious by the season and head coach Zinedine Zidane’s ability to attract top talent from France, Camavinga has mostly been linked with the 13-time European champions, though the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Juventus have been mentioned occasionally as well.

And hardly can Camavinga appear in front of the press without the question of his future being raised, with his contract set to enter its final 12 months at the end of the season.

Speaking in the last conference, the one building up to the eventually postponed match between Olympique Marseille and Rennes, Camavinga revealed that talks about renewing his contract have been held, and that him pledging his near future to the same club is a real possibility. It would certainly represent a blow for Real, or any other club that might have harboured hopes of acquiring his services. With a year remaining on his deal, it stands to reason to expect him to be available for a reasonable price, but if he extends it, the price would very likely go through the roof.