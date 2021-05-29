Erling Haaland respectful of Dortmund contract

Erling Haaland confirmed his status as one of the hottest prospects of world football these days with 41 goals in as many matches played for Borussia Dortmund over the course of 2020-21. His natural ability as a striker, coupled with these numbers, has understandably drawn interest from the biggest clubs around Europe, and over the last couple of months, he’s been linked with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea. His father, former Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland, and agent Mino Raiola, travelled recently from one club to the other to hear proposals.

However, a striker of such quality doesn’t come cheap, and Dortmund aren’t likely to accept a bid lower than €150 million or his services this summer, despite reports of a release clause in his contract set at half that amount which supposedly becomes active in 2022. Bayern and Barcelona have already said Haaland would simply cost too much at the moment, given the financial implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, but reports in Spain claim Real intend to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future and pair him up with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

And as for the 20-year-old himself, he recently spoke to Viaplay journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, and when asked to comment on Dortmund’s stance his services were not for sale this summer, he said he still had a couple of ‘fine’ years on his contract which he intends to respect. He also said it was a relief to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

As things stand at the moment, it seems likely enough that Erling Haaland will still be a Borussia Dortmund player when the summer transfer window ends.