Allan wants to leave mark at Everton

Allan is determined to remain at Everton as long as possible and leave his mark at the Merseyside club.

The 30-year-old joined the Toffees from Napoli in the latter stages of last summer’s transfer window, reportedly for a fee of €25 million. He has so far made 20 appearances for the Merseyside Blues in all competitions, though his efforts to help the team have been hindered by a muscle issue which kept him out of action for almost two months.

“My thoughts are to remain at Everton for as long as possible,” Allan told Everton’s official website.

“It feels good, I feel at home here. When you feel good and motivated to do your best on the pitch, there’s no reason you would think about moving.

“It’s very early to have this conversation, I know, but I’m really happy here and hope to stay for many years and leave my mark in the hearts of the fans and at the Club.

“I am really pleased with the way I was welcomed and how the supporters received me. I still haven’t had that feeling of the fans in a full Goodison Park but I’ve received a lot of messages welcoming me and congratulating me on my first season in an Everton shirt.

“I hope to repay them on the pitch, through good performances, and to leave an important legacy at the Club.”