Arsenal and Atletico Madrid to race for Lautaro Martinez?

According to reports in Italy, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have shown strong interest in signing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan this summer.

The stories revolving around the future of the Argentinian forward have been going back and forth for a while. First he was heavily linked with Barcelona and reportedly keen to make the Camp Nou switch, but the Catalans couldn’t trigger his release clause of €111 million and Inter Milan refused to do a deal for anything else.

The 24-year-old eventually signed a new deal with the Nerazzurri in October last year, set to keep him with the Serie A champions until 2026, and it seemed he wouldn’t be going anywhere for a couple of seasons at least. However, Calciomercato are now claiming Inter would actually be willing to do a deal for around €65m this summer.

Atletico might need to replace Luis Suarez, whose contract is up at the end of the season and at the age of 35, it remains to be seen if he’ll be offered a new one. As for Arsenal, they’ve already given up the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this January, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both preparing to leave the Emirates as free agents.