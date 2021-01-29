Klopp pressing Mbappe entourage over Liverpool move

According to reports in France, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is “seriously pressing Kylian Mbappe’s entourage” in an attempt to convince them that the young forward should come to Anfield.

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain will be entering the final 12 months this summer if a new one isn’t signed by then, and it stands to reason to expect the Ligue 1 champions to be open for offers in that case, rather than risk losing such a valuable player for free in 2022.

Meanwhile, various Spanish outlets continuously report that Real Madrid are the favourites to sign the 2018 World Cup winner, though they also say that Liverpool are not out of the race.

As for Mbappe himself, he recently revealed that he is in talks with PSG over a new deal, but he hasn’t made a decision yet.