Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints at Edinson Cavani extension

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to have indicated that the club might take up the option to extend the contract of Edinson Cavani by a further year.

The 33-year-old left Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent this summer and joined United on Deadline Day – a move that was questioned by many. However, the Uruguayan striker has already put all doubts to bed, showing very good form so far with four goals and two assists in 14 appearances in all competitions this term.

United apparently saw Cavani as a stop-gap solution at first, but it seems Solskjaer is impressed with his quality despite his age.