Manchester City set to sign Ruben Dias from Benfica

Manchester City are set to sign Ruben Dias from Benfica, according to multiple reports.

Further more, Benfica manager Jorge Jesus has been quoted that the defender has probably already played his last game for the Portuguese club. He allows that sometimes things change at the last minute in football, but he seems pretty sure Dias is on his way out.

Dias is a product of Benfica’s academy, promoted from the youth ranks to the first team in 2017. Since then he has played a total of 137 games in all competitions for the club, scoring 12 goals, and it seems the numbers won’t be growing any more.

Manchester City failed to replace Vincent Kompany when the former captain left in 2019, and many believe that, coupled with the long injury absence of Aymeric Laporte, was one of the main reasons why the team surrendered the Premier League title to rivals Liverpool at the end of last season. John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi also struggled with injuries, as well as form, throughout the season, and manager Pep Guardiola was often forced to use midfielder Fernandinho in the heart of his back line.

They’ve moved decisively to address that issue this summer, and they’ve already signed Nathan Ake from Bournemouth. They were heavily linked with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly too, but it seems it will be Dias who arrives at the Etihad in the coming days. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Otamendi will go the other way as part of the deal, while Dias should arrive to Manchester very soon to complete his medical.