CONFIRMED: Chelsea sign Ben Chilwell

Chelsea have completed and confirmed the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City, in a deal reportedly worth around £50 million.

The 23-year-old left-back was of reported interest to the London Blues for a long time, with manager Frank Lampard apparently unconvinced by the performances of either Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri on the left defensive flank.

It was, however, also reported that Leicester would be unwilling to accept any bid below £80m, but the figure expectedly came down due to the player’s desire for the move to happen and the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, Chelsea have spent a lot of money this summer on winger Hakim Ziyech, striker Timo Werner and Chilwell. Veteran centre-back Thiago Silva is reportedly about to be confirmed as well, as a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, and attacking midfielder Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen could also arrive to Stamford Bridge in a deal reportedly worth around €100m.