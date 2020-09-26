CONFIRMED: Atletico Madrid sign Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid have completed and confirmed the signing of Luis Suarez from Barcelona.

The 33-year-old striker had just under a year left to run on his contract with the Catalan club but was told he was surplus to requirements by head coach Ronald Koeman. Superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly criticized the Barcelona hierarchy for ‘pushing Suarez out’.

In the six years he spent at the Camp Nou, Uruguay international played a total of 283 games for the club and found the opposition net 195 times in all competitions, ranking third in their all-time goalscorers’ list. He helped them win four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and the 2015 Champions League.

It has been confirmed that Atletico will pay Barcelona a total of €6 million in variables for his services.