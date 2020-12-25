Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp plays down Mo Salah speculation

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League encounter with West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp has played down the speculation surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah that has sprouted in the last few days.

The Egyptian was asked in a recent interview with Spanish publication AS if he would ever consider playing for Real Madrid and Barcelona, and how much longer he planned to stay at Liverpool. His response was that Real and Barcelona are big clubs, but that his future lies with Liverpool and that he intends to win the Premier League and the Champions League again, as well as to break every record playing for the Reds.

Nonetheless, his words were widely interpreted as refusal to rule out a move to Real or Barcelona and further more, his former international teammate Mohamed Aboutrika added fuel to the fire by claiming Salah was ‘unhappy’ at Liverpool, but Klopp feels there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to the Egyptian forward.