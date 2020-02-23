Manchester City, Real Madrid To Fight Over Fabian Ruiz

Embed from Getty Images

Fabian Ruiz could be one of the top names available during the summer transfer window if Napoli decide to part ways with the talented Spain international. And if that’s the case, then both Manchester City and Real Madrid are already vying for Napoli’s £80m-rated Spain midfielder.

The 23-year-old midfielder doesn’t have a lot of clarity regarding his future, though. City have wanted to sign him for a while now, but now their situation is frozen due to their upcoming two-year Champions League ban. Fabian wants to play in the UEFA Champions League, and that’s one of the reasons why he’d be keen to leave Napoli.

Real Madrid are also keen on the former Real Betis star, but the Premier League champions will probably do everything they can to acquire him. Manchester City, however, believ they are favourites to acquire the Spaniard.

City currently have the uncertainty of a two years Champions League ban hanging over their heads which could tie their hands in the transfer market. Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis previously indicated he will only sell Ruiz for a massive fee.

“I paid €30m for Fabian and he’s a fantastic player,” De Laurentiis said. “If some of the European top clubs were to offer €180m we can start talking about selling him.