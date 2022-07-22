PSG to sanction Georginio Wijnaldum loan

Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly willing to let Georginio Wijnaldum leave on loan in January, but nothing happened back then due to no clubs showing serious interest. And according to Fabrizio Romano, the situation has arisen once again.

The club and the player have once more agreed that a temporary parting of ways is the best option at the moment, and they’re believed to be working hard on identifying a destination that would suit both parties.

The 86-cap Dutch international rose through the youth setup at Feyenoord and spent four years with PSV Eindhoven, before moving to the Premier League to join Newcastle in 2015. A year later, Liverpool paid a reported fee of £25 million to take him to Anfield, and Jurgen Klopp reinvented him as a central, box-to-box midfielder, and gave him a very important role in the revolution that followed at Anfield.

In all competitions, Wijaldum played 237 matches for Liverpool, establishing himself as one of the most regular members of the starting XI as they won the 2019 Champions League, followed by the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, and the 2020 Premier League.

After a wearying contract saga, Wijnaldum left Liverpool as a free agent last summer, and having been reportedly close to joining Barcelona, he made a U-turn at the eleventh hour as PSG stepped in with an extremely lucrative offer. But with just 18 Ligue 1 starts in 2021/22, it seems the move hasn’t quite worked out for the 31-year-old as well as he had hoped for.

AS Roma have expressed an interest in signing Wijnaldum, with Jose Mourinho obviously familiar with his qualities after their rivalries in the Premier League, but there have been no concrete offers as of yet.