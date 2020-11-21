Juventus to challenge Real Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes is reportedly a long-term target for Real Madrid. Los Blancos are said to be keen on the 18-year-old, to add a quality option for their midfield ranks for the foreseeable future, with both Luka Modric and Toni Kroos approaching the twilight of their careers.

Real have also been heavily linked with Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, and unlike Camavinga, the 27-year-old is supposed to make an impact straight away if he comes, though Real reportedly have competition for Pogba in the form of Juventus. But now, according to Turin-based outlet Tuttosport, the Serie A champions are considering giving up on Pogba and competing with Real for Camavinga instead.

Camavinga is under contract with Rennes until 2022, and it seems his representatives will now start working on a new deal with the Ligue 1 side which should raise his market value significantly, supposedly with the aim of making all parties happy when the time for a move comes.

However, with that in mind, it remains to be seen if Camavinga will turn out to be an option cheaper than Pogba, which is supposed to be the reason for the Old Lady’s change of targets from the French midfielder in his prime years to the one whose potential is yet to come into the spotlight.

Pogba’s deal with United expires in 2022 as well, and all reports suggest he has no intention of signing a new one. Come next summer, United may well be forced to let him leave for an extremely reasonable fee in order to avoid losing him for free.