CONFIRMED: AS Roma sign Paulo Dybala

AS Roma have completed and on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Paulo Dybala on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired at the end of last month.

The 28-year-old forward spent a total of seven years in Turin, making 293 appearances, scoring 115 goals and producing 48 assists for Juventus. He certainly played his part as they won the Scudetto in his first five seasons at the club, along with four Coppa Italia trophies, and three Italian Super Cups.

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018, there was plenty of speculation about Dybala leaving, but the Argentinian eventually outlasted the Portuguese superstar at the club by a year.

When Dybala’s decision to leave Juventus became known, the two Milan giants reportedly lined up trying to convince him to join them, but in the end, it was Jose Mourinho who played a big role in his move to the Italian capital.