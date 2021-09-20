Inter Milan want Donny van de Beek

Inter Milan are interested in offering Donny van de Beek a way out of his current predicament at Manchester United, according to Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old midfielder started just four Premier League games in his first season at Old Trafford, and this term he has spent no more than six minutes on the pitch. Given that his transfer from Ajax cost £35 million, it’s fair to say more was expected from the Dutch international.

Meanwhile, there has been a lot of talk about the future of Paul Pogba recently. The French star has had a great start to the season, providing seven assists in five league matches so far, but he is in his final year of contract and he is yet to decide whether he stays or leaves at the end of it. If he signs a new deal, United would likely be more willing to allow Van de Beek to try his luck elsewhere.