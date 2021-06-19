Manchester United make second Sancho bid

Manchester United have submitted a second bid to Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Sports. It is believed that the first one stood at £67 million straight up, with around £8m to follow through achievable add-ons, but the Bundesliga side rejected it. The second one, currently being considered, appears to be in the same total region but with more money to be paid immediately. On the other hand, Dortmund are said to be holding out for over £80m.

United’s pursuit of the England winger, who is yet to make an appearance for his country at the ongoing European Championship, has turned into a very long transfer saga. It began over a year ago when they were first credited with strong interest in his services, but the concrete steps they took, including an offer well below Dortmund’s initial valuation of the player, came too late in the transfer window to even be seriously considered.

Nonetheless, the links persisted throughout the 2020-21 season, and it is now believed by the media in Britain that the likeliest outcome is for Sancho to make the switch to Old Trafford this summer due to his contract expiring in two years’ time.

The 21-year-old joined Dortmund from Manchester City’s Under-18 side back in 2017, and his performances in Germany and the Champions League have caught the eye of the football world. In 2020-21, he made a total of 38 appearances with 36 goal contributions – 16 goals and 20 assists. Many now believe England boss Gareth Southgate is wrong not to have given him a chance at the Euros yet, particularly after their goalless draw against Scotland on Friday.