Andrea Belotti still to decide future

The contract of Andrea Belotti at Torino expires at the end of the season, and the striker is yet to make a decision on his future, as he told DAZN.

Belotti scored the equaliser as Torino scraped a point against Juventus in the Derby of Turin on Friday. If he ends up leaving the club this summer, it will have been his last appearance in this fixture between the city rivals.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano. “If it were to be my last Turin derby, I would be proud of our performance.”

Torino are currently 10th in the Serie A table with 33 points from 25 matches. They are very comfortable when it comes to surviving in the Italian top flight, and they may yet ruffle up a place in a European competition next season. Belotti will certainly have an impact on their fortunes, one way or the other.

The 28-year-old joined Torino from Palermo for a reported fee of just over €8 million. Since then, he’s gone on to score 108 goals, along with providing 28 assists, in 240 matches in all competitions for the club. He has also scored 12 goals in 41 appearances as an Italy international, helping his country to win the European championship last year.

This season, Belotti has been struggling with injuries. He missed five league matches early in the campaign, including the first Derby of Turin at the start of October which his team lost at home by 0-1. He also missed 11 matches (league and cup) throughout December and January.

It has been reported that Belotti turned down an approach from Zenit St. Petersburg a few months ago.