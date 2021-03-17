Real to be patient with Eden Hazard – Zidane

There’s nothing for Real Madrid to do but remain patient when it comes to Eden Hazard, says head coach Zinedine Zidane in light of the injury struggles the Belgian has been going through.

Hazard arrived to Real from Chelsea in 2019 for a reported fee of around €120 million, but he’s had a real battle to stay fit on his hands ever since. Different fractures and muscle problems kept him out of action for several spells last season, and the situation is no better this term. At the moment, the 30-year-old is out with another muscle problem and isn’t expected back for another month.

Many expect Real to cut their losses on the former Chelsea star this summer, but Zidane says they will be patient.