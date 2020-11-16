PSG to offer lucrative deal to Sergio Ramos

According to one of the latest reports by AS, Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to tempt Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to move to the French capital with an offer of a lucrative three-year deal, worth around €20 million per season.

The 34-year-old has been at Real since arriving from Sevilla in the summer of 2005 for a reported fee of €27m, making a total of 660 appearances and scoring a remarkable number of 100 goals as a defender. He has helped Los Blancos win five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey and four Champions League trophies in that time.

Ramos has apparently made it perfectly clear to Real that his wish is to retire at the club, though he hasn’t discussed that wish of his with president Florentino Perez personally yet.

However, finding an agreement on a new deal is becoming increasingly difficult. Ramos believes, that his loyal service over the last 15 years has earned him the right to expect at least two years guaranteed with the club past the expiration of his current contract at the end of this season. Real, on the other hand, are only prepared to offer one, with an option of another 12-month extension which would depend on numerous uncertainties.

With that in mind, the offer by PSG might seem extremely tempting to the experienced Spain international, a two-time European champion and 2010 World Cup winner with his country.

The Ligue 1 champions recently lost an experienced defender of their own, when Thiago Silva left to join Chelsea on a free transfer this summer.