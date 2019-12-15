Deschamps Urges Olivier Giroud To Make A Move

Olivier Giroud is not in a great situation right now. He is currently not playing for Chelsea, as he is their third-choice striker. Since the arrival of Frank Lampard in the summer, the Frenchman has lost his real chance to feature regularly, as the manager prefers Tammy Abraham as the sole starting striker and Michy Batshuayi as his backup option.

But now Didier Deschamps, the France national team coach urges Giroud to make a move away from Chelsea. Deschamps said that it would obviously be better for the 33-year-old striker to go somewhere else where you have get more playing time, as EURO 2020 is approaching fast.

Next summer France will try to do what they did in 2000, to conquer Europe after winning the World Cup and if Giroud wants to be part of that, he will need to play regularly and perform in the next six months. Reportedly, Inter Milan and Crystal Palace are interested in the striker.