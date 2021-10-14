Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers not interested in Newcastle job

The days of Steve Bruce as the Newcastle United manager seem to be numbered following the club takeover last week. The new owners, the Public Investment Fund chaired by Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, are obviously working on a new project, one that shouldn’t have too many financial obstacle in its ways, and one of the first changes they’re expected to make is to replace Bruce with a higher-ranked managerial name.

A number of media outlets has recently reported that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers tops Newcastle’s wish list at the moment. However, as claimed by Sky Sports, the Northern Irishman has no intention of leaving the King Power Stadium any time soon, believing he can still achieve a lot with the Foxes.

Rodgers’ impact at Leicester can hardly be questioned. Ever since they shocked the football world by winning the Premier League title in 2016, they’d been looking for the right man to build on the success achieved under Claudio Ranieri. Craig Shakespear and Claude Puel were given a chance, but the club eventually appointed Rodgers in February 2019 and haven’t looked back.

The Foxes are now a regular feature of the top half of the table in the English top flight and they narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification at the end of last season. They compensated for it to an extent by winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

It remains to be seen if the new Newcastle owners try to change the mind of the 48-year-old with some kind of a lucrative contract offer to go with a promising project, or turn elsewhere for a manager worthy of a chance to build them a team capable of winning major trophies.