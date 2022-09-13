Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid – Top clubs want Jude Bellingham in 2023

The speed at which Jude Bellingham has developed into a top player, a player who would have a place in the midfield ranks of any club on the planet, is staggering.

This summer, there was obviously no chance for Borussia Dortmund to even consider parting ways with the 19-year-old England international for any money, but a team of Sky Sports journalists, including Sky’s German correspondent Florian Plettenberg as well as Melissa Reddy, believe Bellingham will leave the Signal Iduna Park at the end of 2022/23.

Plettenburg says Liverpool and Manchester United are the two clubs with great chances to make something happen, while Reddy adds Premier League champions City into that bracket as well.

“I am totally convinced Jude Bellingham will leave Dortmund in 2023.” [via @Plettigoal] pic.twitter.com/ZeKPAdkUQ5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile, outlets in Spain continue to report that Real Madrid are planning their own move for the young midfielder, seeking to complete the midfield that should succeed the iconic trio of Casemiro (gone to Manchester United this summer), Toni Kroos (32) and Luka Modric (37); they’ve already acquired Edouardo Camavinga (19) and Aurelien Tchouameni (22).