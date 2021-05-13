Jorginho rules out Chelsea departure

Jorginho has made it perfectly clear that he has no intention of leaving Chelsea any time soon.

The midfielder arrived to Stamford Bridge in 2018 from Napoli, together with Maurizio Sarri who took over from Antonio Conte as the Blues boss. Since then, he’s gone on to make 137 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 16 goals (mostly from the penalty spot) and providing his teammates with four assists.

The 29-year-old Italy international has regularly been linked with a Serie A return, but he says he is happy in London and leaving isn’t on his mind, with two years still on his contract.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have four matches remaining until the end of the season, two Premier League contests, and the small matters of facing Leicester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Manchester City in the Champions League final two weeks later.

“It’s definitely not the time to think about contracts with two finals to play,” he told Sky Sports.

“How could I want to leave the club? That’s not the point.

“It’s not the point even talking about it now. I’ve got two more years and like I said, I really feel at home here. So there’s no point actually even talking about it. And we have only just started under Thomas [Tuchel] – we’ve got a lot more to do here.”