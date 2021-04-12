Manchester United to give up on Erling Haaland

If Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for Erling Haaland proves too high, Manchester United executives will be instructed to leave the race for the signature of the young striker to others, and quickly, in order to focus their work on timely identifying and securing an alternative target. According to The Athletic, they are extremely reluctant to through another saga similar to that of last summer when they spent 10 weeks trying to sign Jadon Sancho.

The Norwegian is expected to force well over €100 million from the pocket of his eventual destination club in Dortmund’s favour should he leave the Signal Iduna Park this summer, a year before a reported buyout clause, significantly lower, kicks in. On top of that, Haaland will command extremely high wages, which would likely set him above any club’s top earners at the moment, while significant amounts would have to paid to his father Alf-Inge and agent Mino Raiola.

It seems that the two Premier League clubs linked most heavily with Haaland, Manchester United and Manchester City, are currently assessing whether it’s worth bringing him in at all under such terms. He is undoubtedly one of the two hottest prospects of world football these days, along with Paris Saint-Gemain star Kylian Mbappe, but the expense necessary to acquire his services would be astronomical.

And if that proves to be the case, United will give up on the race and turn elsewhere. They are apparently monitoring the situation surrounding Harry Kane, who is expected to tell Tottenham Hotspur he wants to leave if the North-London side fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

However, they aren’t likely to add the England captain to their ranks either, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy insisting the 27-year-old is not for sale and completely unwilling to let him join a Premier League rival under any circumstances.