Manchester United’s Tahith Chong to join Birmingham on loan

Manchester United have officially announced that Tahith Chong will be spending the upcoming season on loan at Birmingham City.

The 21-year-old winger spent the previous campaign on temporary spells at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge, helping the latter in their run to the Belgian First Division A title, the first major trophy in his career.

At United, they believe a loan in the Championship is in the best interest of the young winger at the moment, even though his contract with the English giants expires in 12 months’ time. He’ll be spending the first part of this summer’s pre-season at his parent club, however, and they’ll likely try and work out an extension before he leaves for Birmingham.