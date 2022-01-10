CONFIRMED: Barcelona extend Samuel Umtiti contract until 2026

Barcelona have confirmed that they’ve reached an agreement with Samuel Umtiti to extend his contract until the summer of 2026. The French defender has agreed to take a considerable pay cut for the period ahead, including the 18 months he had left on his old deal.

The 28-year-old centre-back arrived to the Catalan club from Olympique Lyon back in 2016 for a reported fee of €25 million. His spell at the Camp Nou started well enough as his presence quickly brought stability to Barcelona’s back line, but injuries hampered his efforts greatly. This season, he has only played once so far, in the 2-2 draw against Osasuna in mid-December.

“FC Barcelona wishes to publicly express its gratitude to Samuel Umtiti for his willingness and the affection that he has demonstrated towards the club,” part of the club’s official statement reads. “Through this contract extension, FC Barcelona will be able to increase its ‘financial fair play’ quota and thus register Ferran Torres with the Spanish Professional Football League.”