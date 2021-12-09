PSG willing to release Wijnaldum on loan in January

Paris Saint-Germain are open to offers for Georginio Wijnaldum to be taken on loan in January, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol. At the moment, it seems Arsenal are among his potential destinations, with the former Newcastle and Liverpool midfielder open to the idea of returning to the Premier League.

Wijnaldum spent five years at Liverpool, making a total of 237 appearances in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 16 assists. He was a crucial part of everything the Merseysiders achieved under Jurgen Klopp in that time, including winning the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019, as well as the Premier League title in 2020 after 30 years of waiting.

The experienced Dutch international ended up running down his original contract after failing to agree a new one with the club, and he left Anfield as a free agent at the end of last season. He was heavily tipped to join Barcelona, coached at the time by his former international boss Ronald Koeman. However, PSG swooped in and snatched his services under the very noses of the Catalans.

But it seems things have gone wrong for Wijnaldum in the French capital. Mauricio Pochettino’s team have played 17 Ligue 1 matches so far this season, but Wijnaldum was named to start only seven times. There have been various speculations on the subject, including a controversial story about South American teammates refusing to pass the ball to the Dutchman, believing him to be a threat to Leandro Paredes regarding the place in the team.

Wijnaldum’s contract with PSG expires in 2024.