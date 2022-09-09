Wolves set to announce Diego Costa

Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to announce the signing of Diego Costa on a free transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The arrival of the experienced striker to Molineux would’ve perhaps been confirmed officially already, had it not been for the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday afternoon, which cast the whole of UK into mourning.

Costa won the Premier League twice with Chelsea, for which he scored 59 goals in 120 matches in all competitions during a three-and-a-half spell at Stamford Bridge. Wolves decided to move for his services in the light of the ACL injury suffered by their summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic, a few days after the closing of the transfer window.