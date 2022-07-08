Liverpool: Gomez signs new deal, Williams set for Nottingham Forest switch

Liverpool have confirmed that Joe Gomez has signed a new long-term contract with the club, despite reported interest in his services as well as the fact that he’s currently considered fourth-choice centre-back under Jurgen Klopp.

Gomez joined Liverpool as a teenager back in 2015 and played a number of games under Brendan Rodgers as a left-back, displacing Alberto Moreno who had finally worn out Rodgers’ patience with poor performances. Upon his arrival in October that year, Klopp was forced to wait on Gomez to recover from an ACL tear, and the defender’s bad luck with injuries has been relentless since. He managed eventually to earn a starting spot, even ahead of Joel Matip, but another knee problem ruled him out for most of 2020/21 along with Virgil van Dijk and Matip.

Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate the following summer and with Van Dijk and Matip back in contention, Gomez fell back down the pecking order.

A few months ago, it was reported that former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard was keen to add Gomez to his ranks at Aston Villa, but the 25-year-old says he has never contemplated leaving Anfield, being determined to keep fighting for game-time.

His new contract is reportedly set to keep him at Liverpool until 2027.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have agreed to sell Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest for £17 million. The 21-year-old right-back failed to impress sufficiently when given a chance, and he spent the second part of last season on loan at Fulham. In 33 matches for the Merseysiders at senior level, he didn’t score a goal, but he assisted his teammates six times.

Williams’s place in the Liverpool squad became a huge question mark after the club completed the signing of 19-year-old Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen last month, while Forest obviously need to reinforce their ranks as much as possible ahead of the upcoming season in the Premier League.