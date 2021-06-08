Chelsea to press on with Haaland pursuit with Abraham part of deal

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have decided to step up their interest in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland and are ‘working intensely’ to get the deal done.

At Chelsea, they believe that their team only lacks a pure striker of such quality to become a proper candidate for the Premier League title, and they see the perfect solution in the 20-year-old Norway international who scored 41 goals in 41 appearances for Dortmund in 2020-21.

The London Blues face one major obstacle in their pursuit of Haaland, however – the most obvious one; his services are expected to cost over €150 million this summer. Chelsea’s plan to reduce the amount of money needed includes offering Tammy Abraham to the Bundesliga side in return.