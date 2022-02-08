Top clubs in England and Spain monitor Serge Gnabry situation

According to Sky in Germany, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keeping a close eye on the situation regarding Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

The 26-year-old is well within the final 18 months of his contract, and his quality hardly needs any proving to anyone. At the moment, Gnabry is second only to Robert Lewandowski at Bayern in terms of goals scored, with 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions this term so far.

Apparently, Gnabry wants to renew his commitment and remain at the Allianz Arena, but he insists to his wages being equal to those of Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman, his main competitors for a place in the starting XI.

Bayern are usually tough negotiators and if no agreement is reached between now and the end of the season, the four giants from England and Spain are likely to start a race for Gnabry’s services.