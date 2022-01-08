Pogba still considering United contract offer from last summer

Paul Pogba still hasn’t given a definite answer to Manchester United’s offer of a new contract which dates back to last summer, according to Sky Sports. At this point, it seems highly unlikely a new one would be forthcoming if the midfielder eventually decides to reject it.

Speaking recently on the subject, Ralf Ragnick, the United interim boss set to take on a director role at the end of the season, said he was fully aware of the significance of Pogba in his team, but he stressed that all the other players in the squad are important as well, and expressed a view that there is no point in trying to convince a player who doesn’t want to be there to stay and sign a new contract. Rangnick’s message seems clear; Pogba is wanted at Old Trafford and if he wants to sign the contract, he’s welcome to, but if not, a club like Manchester United would rather cut their losses on a player they signed for £89 million in 2016, than beg him to recommit.

With his current deal expiring at the end of the season, Pogba is already free to start negotiating with clubs outside England about a potential free transfer in the summer. However, he doesn’t seem willing to make that call just yet. He’s been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona in the past, though recent reports from Spain suggest the interest from the two giants has been notably reduced.

Pogba is currently out of action through a calf problem (some reports suggest hamstring), and Rangnick has revealed the 28-year-old France international will likely miss another month for that reason. Pogba still hasn’t played under Rangnick at all.

“As far as I know, I was told a week ago, it would be a minimum of at least another four or five weeks before he is fit for training again,” Rangnick told the club media.