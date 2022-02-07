Barcelona to raid Chelsea for out-of-contract defenders

Chelsea face a difficult situation at the end of the season, when the contracts of three defenders rather prominent in their team are set to expire, and according to various reports, Barcelona are considering taking full advantage of their problems to solve a couple of their own.

One of those players in Chelsea captain, Cesar Azpilicueta. Having won every trophy club football has to offer since arriving to Stamford Bridge back in 2012, the 32-year-old is believed to be keen to return to Spain, and Catalan outlet Sport claim he has already agreed a three-year contract with the Blaugrana.

The situation is apparently similar with Andreas Christensen, though there are a few things to be agreed there yet. It seems Barcelona, whose interest in his services exists for a long time, considered alternative options and have only recently reverted to Christensen, but they’re ready to step up their efforts to sign him.

The third name may be slightly unexpected in this aspect, but Antonio Rudiger is also a player whose future has been a subject of speculation over the last couple of months, and according to journalist Dean Jones, Barcelona want him on top of Azpilicueta and Christensen.

Hearing that Barcelona now showing some interest in signing Rudiger, as well as Christensen and Azpilicueta. Would be pretty big if all three came through but I’m still surprised Chelsea have even allowed for this scenario to unfold — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesSoccer) February 7, 2022

Interestingly enough, Rudiger has also been linked with Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid, with some reports in Spain suggesting he had already decided to make the Santiago Bernabeu switch, before Real suddenly pulled out of the talks.