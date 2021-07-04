Sergio Ramos agrees PSG switch

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, according to multiple sources.

The 35-year-old centre-back was absolutely vital for everything Real achieved in the last 16 years, including four Champions League triumphs and as many FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, five La Liga titles, and two Copa del Rey trophies. In all competitions, he made a total of 671 competitive performances, scoring 101 goals – an absolutely incredible number for a defender. He is also known for getting sent off 26 times over his long career so far.

Ramos reportedly had offers from Manchester City and Bayern Munich on his table as well, but opted to move to the French capital instead.

As reported by AS, Ramos’ brother Rene, who also acts as his representative, flew to Paris on Thursday to negotiate the details of the contract with the Ligue 1 giants, and it now appears imminent that the 180-cap former Spain international will be a PSG player soon. All that now remains is for the medical to be completed, which is expected to be done in the next few days.

Having lost the services of Thiago Silva to Chelsea last summer, PSG appeared to be lacking such a powerful presence in their back line, and with Ramos in their ranks, it’s safe to say that problem will be solved. The contract agreed runs for two seasons, which is something Real Madrid weren’t willing to offer him during the talks about a potential extension over the final months of 2020-21.

Some believe that Real president Florentino Perez isn’t too bothered about seeing the back of Ramos, feeling that the influence of the now former captain inside the club had become too great for his liking.