Martin Braithwaite rejected January West Brom move

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite had the option to join West Bromwich Albion on loan for the rest of the season last month, with the Premier League club submitting such an offer for his services at a request from manager Sam Allardyce.

However, the Denmark international wasn’t interested in leaving a team playing in the Champions League and battling for the La Liga title to join one whose survival in the English top flight is in severe doubt at the moment.

Braithwaite, 29, started nine league games for Barcelona this season, making another eight appearances off the bench and scoring twice.