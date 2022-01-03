Arsenal lead Alexander Isak race

Arsenal are in the lead when it comes to the race for the signature of Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad, according to El Nacional.

The Gunners obviously need to be thinking about strengthening their attacking section soon, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of favour through disciplinary issues at the moment, while the contracts of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah expire at the end of the season. It remains to be seen if any one of these three players is in North London come the start of 2022-23.

At the age of 22, Isak has seven goals and two assists in 22 appearances for Sociedad in all competitions this term.