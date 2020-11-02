Bayern withdraw Alaba contract offer

Bayern Munich have withdrawn the offer of a new contract for David Alaba, according to club president Herbert Heiner (via the Mirror).

The Austrian defender is well within the final 12 months of his current deal and a new one had been offered to him, but the club appear to have changed their stance due to the reluctance to recommit he has shown. Head coach Hans-Dieter Flick expressed a hope Alaba would stay at the Allianz Arena beyond next summer, but that possibility seems to have gone out the window.

Exactly why the 28-year-old wouldn’t put pen to paper remains a subject of much debate at the moment. It could be that he, like midfielder Thiago Alcantara who joined Liverpool at the end of the summer, wants a fresh challenge in his career after winning everything with Bayern. But if he was angling for more money, it seems he has made a big mistake.