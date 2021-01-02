Real Madrid closing in on Alaba deal

Real Madrid are now very close to completing a deal to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich on a free transfer next summer, according to Marca.

Alaba’s contract with Bayern expires at the end of this season, and talks between the club and the player about a new one have been held, but no agreement was reached inside the time frame set for the situation to be resolved – by the end of October. With the deadline gone, Bayern officials expressed serious doubt that the talks would be restarted.

The 28-year-old is still a highly valued defender, a versatile player of top quality who can play as a centre-back or as a left-back at the same level. As such, he has expectedly been linked with a host of bog clubs around Europe as the effects of the ongoing pandemic force even the richest ones to look for bargains in the market – something Alaba on a free certainly is.

The prospect of bringing the Austria international in without paying a transfer fee increases the ability of a potential suitor to pay big wages, and Real have moved decisively to beat the competition by offering Alaba €10 million per season.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane is very keen on adding the Bayern man to his options at the back. At the moment, he would be seen as top-level competition for Raphael Varane in the heart of defence, but he could soon turn into a long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos. With Marcelo likely to leave the Spanish capital at the end of the season, Alaba’s ability to play on the left would also be significant.

