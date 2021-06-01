CONFIRMED: Barcelona sign Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia has followed in the footsteps of Sergio Aguero and left Manchester City as a free agent to sign for Barcelona, the Catalan club have confirmed.

The 21-year-old defender, who made 12 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions in 2020-21, started out at Barcelona and moved to Manchester to join City’s Under-18 side in 2017.

He was keen to return to his boyhood club a year ago, but City wouldn’t hear of it and hoped for a while he would consider signing a new deal before the current one expired.

However, their hope proved in vain and Garcia is now a Barcelona player once more, as the Catalans undergo the expected squad overhaul this summer.