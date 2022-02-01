Joao Cancelo signs new Manchester City contract

Having joined Manchester City from Juventus back in 2017, many expected him to represent competition and a backup option for Kyle Walker on the right defensive flank. However, it has turned out quite differently.

Frequent injuries suffered by Benjamin Mendy since, not to mention the recent criminal charges raised against him for multiple counts of rape and sexual assault, prompted manager Pep Guardiola to play Cancelo on the left, and the Portuguese has repaid his faith thoroughly with fine performances.

He has now recommitted his future to the reigning Premier League champions until the summer of 2027.