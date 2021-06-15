Memphis Depay makes Barcelona decision

Memphis Depay has decided to accept Barcelona’s offer and move to the Camp Nou as a free agent this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Memphis Depay has decided to join Barcelona – no doubt. Player’s camp optimistic and lawyers now checking contracts in order to complete the deal in the next few days. 🔴🔵 #FCB It’s considered “a matter of final details and time”, then Memphis will join Barça. #Depay https://t.co/rJ5Nw9hku6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2021

Barcelona have been struggling to compensate for the loss of Luis Suarez who joined Atletico Madrid last year and helped them with the La Liga title in 2020-21, after being told he wasn’t wanted by Barca boss Ronald Koeman.

The Catalans have been working on a number of free transfers this year, with financial issues preventing them from forking out significant sums on players with contracts. They’ve already confirmed the arrivals of striker Sergio Aguero and defender Eric Garcia from Manchester City, and lost out on midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain.

Depay scored 22 goals and produced 12 assists in 40 appearances for Olympique Lyon in 2020-21.