Romelu Lukaku set for talks over Inter Milan return

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is set to hold a meeting with the Inter Milan board with the possibility of his return to the Serie A side to be discussed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old returned to the first club he played for outside of Belgium last summer as a proper statement signing for a reported fee of around €115 million. Despite previously spending vast amounts on the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Cristian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, Chelsea were keen to build on their Champions League triumph last year and push for the Premier League as well this term, and Lukaku was supposed to spearhead that formidable attacking line in that charge.

However, things didn’t quite work out that way, with manager Thomas Tuchel relying more on Havertz, Werner and Pulisic to play the central attacking role in a fluid system with plenty of position switching upfront. In the end, Lukaku started just 16 matches in the Premier League in 2021-22, and made further 10 appearances off the bench with eight goals and one assist to his name.

Lukaku implied on several occasions throughout the campaign that he wasn’t happy being back at Stamford Bridge, and recently some contradicting words came from him and his agent. In the end he merely concluded that he wouldn’t allow anyone to speak on his behalf again.

The 101-cap Belgium international now dreams of going back to Inter, and it seems Inter are open to the idea, but nothing has been discussed with Chelsea as of yet, and given the terms of his transfer last summer, reaching an agreement is likely to prove a big challenge.