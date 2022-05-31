Romain Saiss confirms Wolves departure

Romain Saiss has confirmed he’ll be leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer after six relatively successful years.

The 60-cap Morocco international joined Wolves from French side Angers back in 2016 for a reported fee of €4 million. Since then, he’s represented the club on 206 occasions in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists. Primarily a central defender, Saiss has played as a defensive midfielder as well.

The 32-year-old was about to run out of contract at Wolves a year ago, but then he agreed an extension set to keep him at the Molineux for 2021-22. Now, however, there is no doubt that he’ll be leaving the club.

“The moment I feared the most has come,” Saiss wrote on his Instagram account. “The moment to say goodbye to you after 6 wonderful years with you. It was an honour and a privilege to wear these colours and to contribute to the success and renewal of this club.”