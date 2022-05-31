CONFIRMED: Tottenham Hotspur sign Ivan Perisic

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that they’ve completed the signing of Ivan Perisic on a two-year contract. The Croatia international arrives to North London on a free transfer, with his contract with Inter Milan ending officially in a month.

Speaking to Spurs TV, Perisic expressed excitement about joining the project currently run by his former coach Antonio Conte.

“When I got in contact with the coach and the sporting director [Fabio Paratici], I told them that I really wanted to come here to the Premier League since 2009, when I started playing professional football in Belgium,” Perisic told Spurs TV. “This is the moment, and I can’t wait.”

Perisic was an important part of Conte’s Inter which won the Scudetto in 2020-21. Even though he spent most of his career as a winger, the 33-year-old has adapted perfectly to the wing-back role, so crucial for Conte’s system.