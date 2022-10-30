Carlo Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid signings in January

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will not be making any moves in the transfer market during the January window this winter.

Having won the La Liga title last season and added the 14th Champions League trophy to their incredible collection, Los Blancos obviously have a very strong squad already to put at Ancelotti’s disposal. At the moment, they are second in the Spanish top flight, behind arch-rivals Barcelona only on goal difference, and they will have a good chance to return to the top when they face Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu today (Sunday). There is obviously no need for hasty signings at the moment, and Ancelotti appears quite unconcerned with the transfer market.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid plans for January: “January signings? We’re not interested in winter signings”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid “The squad will remain the same for the rest of the season”. pic.twitter.com/lprOTqSzw8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2022

Real are constantly on the lookout for top quality additions to their ranks, but currently, the midfield section is their priority. Casemiro has already left the club, Luka Modric is 37 and Toni Kroos, 32, is out of contract at the end of the season. The need to replace the iconic trio is quite clear to see, and to that end, Los Blancos signed Eduardo Camavinga in 2021 and Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, and they’ve been credited with strong interest in Borussia Dormund star Jude Bellingham in 2023.

However, Real suffered a notable blow to their future plans when Kylian Mbappe chose to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain rather than come to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent, and their reported alternative target, Erling Haaland, chose Manchester City for the next step in his career.