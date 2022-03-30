Barcelona to restart Ousmane Dembele talks

According to multiple sources, Barcelona have approached Moussa Sissoko and Marc Lichtsteiner, the agents representing Ousmane Dembele, over the possibility of reopening the talks about a new contract for the French winger which collapsed ahead of the January transfer window. The player and his camp are ready to listen.

Faced with a demand to accept his wages being lower in the future while the club were wrapping up a deal for Ferran Torres and contemplating the prospect of entering the race for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, Dembele rejected the club’s offer of a new deal and was consequently put up for sale during the winter transfer window. No suitable offers arrived, however, and he stayed put for the final few months of contract, set to leave in the summer as a free agent.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old’s form has improved greatly and manager Xavi Hernandez has obviously provided the right platform for his talents to shine through. It seems Barcelona now have a proposal different to the previous one.