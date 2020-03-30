Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Remains Backup Plan For Real Madrid

Embed from Getty Images

Real Madrid might be one of the most active teams in the summer transfer market leading to the 2020-21 season despite the fact there’s no clarity regarding the future of the current campaign as we speak.

One of the biggest names that has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu outfit is the one of Arsenal’s 30-year-old Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. One would believe Los Blancos would be all over the former Dortmund star but, oddly, that’s not the case anymore.

Madrid’s manager Zinedine Zidane has told the forward that he will only be a “backup” plan for the Liga giants. They will probably go after him, but only if they fail to sign Norway’s Erling Braut Haaland, 19, from Borussia Dortmund or 27-year-old Senegal international Sadio Mane from Liverpool.

Zidane is looking to add to his attacking options in the summer, especially after the disappointing return from Luka Jovic, who has only managed to find the back of the net in La Liga on two occasions in his debut campaign.

Aubameyang would clearly be an interesting alternative for Madrid. However, it seems Zidane wants to prioritize other alternatives over the Gabon forward. Will we see him at Real Madrid once the 2020-21 season starts?